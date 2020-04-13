Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 304.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,253 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,985,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,969,248. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.