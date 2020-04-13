Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,412.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,306 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $197,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,264,000 after buying an additional 2,792,959 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ford Motor by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after buying an additional 1,980,296 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $5.13. 78,101,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,841,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.