Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $13,845,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

ALB traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $1,414,729. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

