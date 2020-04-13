Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 31.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

