Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,123,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. 188,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

