Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

