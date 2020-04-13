Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,698,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

