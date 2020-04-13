Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.04. 13,533,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.05. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

