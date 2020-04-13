Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,149 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,197,000 after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

XRAY stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,817. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.