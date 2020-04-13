Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,579 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.