Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,858 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $48.09. 196,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,857. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

