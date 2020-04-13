Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 704 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $201.24. 32,133,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,648,616. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

