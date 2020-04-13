Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 9,444 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.00. 772,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,162. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

