Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

