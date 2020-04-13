Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYG. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.57. 332,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,031,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3,484.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

