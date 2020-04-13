Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

