Loki Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Loki has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $17,146.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.02274495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.25 or 0.03257204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00598053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00768390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075501 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00519946 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,264,667 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

