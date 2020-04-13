Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02749876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00217400 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,323,329 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Binance, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, DragonEX, YoBit, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bithumb and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

