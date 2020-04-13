LRM Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One LRM Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Graviex and Escodex. LRM Coin has a market cap of $202.53 and $3.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02749876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00217400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, Escodex, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

