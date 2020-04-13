Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):

4/3/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $245.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $290.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $198.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00.

3/26/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $229.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $264.00.

3/12/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $251.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/21/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $296.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $203.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,655 shares of company stock valued at $90,795,132. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

