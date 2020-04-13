Lympo Hits One Day Volume of $11,386.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood and Allbit. During the last week, Lympo has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $11,386.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Allbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HADAX, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

