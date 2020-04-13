Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $62,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSG traded down $8.45 on Monday, reaching $233.70. 8,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,259. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -226.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

