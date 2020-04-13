Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Madison Square Garden worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1,037.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 223,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth $62,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 823.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 79,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 747.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 74,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $242.15 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.