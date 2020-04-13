Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

