Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Barclays lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 183,044 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.