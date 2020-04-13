Mallcoin Price Hits $0.0026 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Mallcoin has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mallcoin has a market cap of $461,227.19 and $9.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.02766209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00219443 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.