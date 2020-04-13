Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.17.

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mantech International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mantech International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mantech International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mantech International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.