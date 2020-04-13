Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

