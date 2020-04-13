Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shares of MRO opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

