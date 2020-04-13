Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.47.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $8.23 on Monday, reaching $199.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,861. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

