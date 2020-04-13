Masari Market Cap Hits $113,776.10 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a market cap of $113,776.10 and $211.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

