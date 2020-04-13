Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTDR opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $374.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

