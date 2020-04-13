Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $215,532.90 and approximately $2,461.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02768680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00219260 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

