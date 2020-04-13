Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce $558.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $542.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,851 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $4,401,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

