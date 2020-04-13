MB8 Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. MB8 Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $4,010.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00086037 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,663,328 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

