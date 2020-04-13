Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $44,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $183.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

