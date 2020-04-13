Mears Group (LON:MER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered Mears Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

LON:MER opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.48. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 323 ($4.25).

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

