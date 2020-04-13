Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

MDLA stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at $74,090,787.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $230,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 482,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,694 shares of company stock worth $20,071,777 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

