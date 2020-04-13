MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Cap Tops $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.02287309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.03275724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00602218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00773975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00076350 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00525351 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014914 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

