MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at SunTrust Banks

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:MD traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.67. 11,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MEDNAX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

