Megacoin Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $65,258.24 and approximately $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00598053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008556 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,637,825 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

