Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRK. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

MRK traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

