Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

