Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

