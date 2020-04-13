Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Argus decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.