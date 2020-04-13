Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

EBSB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after buying an additional 483,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 156,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 454.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 157,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

