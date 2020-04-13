MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

