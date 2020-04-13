Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

