Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,238,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.