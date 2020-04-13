Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Mimecast worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mimecast by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mimecast by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after buying an additional 85,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,105,516.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $4,177,800 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.82, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

